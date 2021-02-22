In short
Kasenyi landing Site in Katabi Town Council, Busiro South Constituency, Uganda Abubakari Mugoma residing next to Kasenyi landing Site, says as neighbors of the Site, they collect money to hire trucks to take away cabbage that has almost covered the loof of their houses. But the landing site under the management of Bukoni Farmers, continue to put more, which under minds their sanitation efforts.
Heaps of Garbage Build Up at Kasenyi Landing Site
22 Feb 2021
