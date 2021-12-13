EDSON KINENE
20:16

Hearing of 36 Criminal Appeals Starts at Mbarara High Court

13 Dec 2021, 20:05 Comments 158 Views Mbarara City, Mbarara, Western Region, Uganda Court Updates
Deputy Cheif Justice Richard Buteera inspects the Guard Of Honour at Mbarara Main Prisons During the opening of the criminal Apeals session

In short
The criminal appeals session is set to last five days from 13th to 17th December 2021 at Mbarara High Court Circuit, this is being done using Technology with the appellants not appearing physically in Court but on Zoom.

 

