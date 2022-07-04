In short
According to the cause list issued by the Court of Appeal the Deputy Registrar Lillian Bucyana, the offenses are; Aggravated Robbery (23), Aggravated Defilement (11) and Murder being the highest (23).
Hearing of 40 Criminal Appeals Starts at Arua High Court
Justice Cheborion Barishaki Inspecting The Guard of honour by Uganda police officers at Arua main prison today
