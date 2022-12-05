Hearing of 50 Criminal Appeals Start at Mbarara High Court

In short
The cause list has 16 murder cases, 21 aggravated defilement cases, five aggravated robberies, and 7 cases of rape and attempted murder, Theft and forgery with one each.
Hearing of 50 Criminal Appeals Start at Mbarara High Court5 Dec 2022, 18:30 Comments 131 Views Mbarara, Uganda Court Updates
Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera Inspects the Lower Court Magistartes at the opening of the Court Of Appeal Session In Mbarara City
