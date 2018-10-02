Hearing of Banyabindi Marginalisation Petition Starts

In short

Led by their chairperson Augustine Byabasaija, during a hearing organised by the commission at Rwenzori International Hotel in Kasese town, the Banyabindi in a written report raised eleven complaints as indicators that they have been marginalised in Kasese. These, among others, included being left out during the government 2007 land distribution and resettlement process in Kasese, lack of representation in Kasese district council and teaching of Banyabindi children using the Lhukonzo language.