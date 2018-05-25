Kukunda Judith
16:45

Hearing of Finnish Nationals Murder Case Hits Snag

25 May 2018, 16:45 Comments 85 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report

In short
Prosecution further alleges that A4 Accused number four Alinda and A5 Kyabagye on February 2, in Kampala forged an invitation letter dated February 2, 2018 purporting that it was signed by Col Frank Bagyenda Kaka, the Director of Internal Secutity Organization.

 

Tagged with: tersvuori tuomas juha petteri
Mentioned: pearl of africa hotel internal security organization

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.