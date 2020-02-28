Pamela Mawanda
Hearing of UCE Withheld Results Cases Starts on Monday

UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo File Photo

A total of 1,262 candidates from over 40 schools had their results withheld on suspicition of engaging in examination malpractices, which included, among others, external assistance, impersonation and smuggling of unauthorized material into examination rooms.

 

