Hearing of UCE Withheld Results Cases Starts on Monday

In short
A total of 1,262 candidates from over 40 schools had their results withheld on suspicition of engaging in examination malpractices, which included, among others, external assistance, impersonation and smuggling of unauthorized material into examination rooms.
Hearing of UCE Withheld Results Cases Starts on Monday28 Feb 2020, 08:04 Comments 266 Views Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: UCE 2019 Withheld Result UCE Withheld result hearing
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.