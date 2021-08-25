Heart Institute Blames Stalled ROKO ICU Deal for Long Patient Waiting Lists

In short
Dr Omagino who is the Executive Director of the Institute says they currently have over 150 people awaiting different kinds of heart surgeries but they can’t take them to theatre because of inadequate intensive care services.
Heart Institute Blames Stalled ROKO ICU Deal for Long Patient Waiting Lists25 Aug 2021, 21:31 Comments 99 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Dentist Dr. James Magara sworn in for the second time as the Chairman Board at Uganda Heart Institute
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.