Bukenya Fred
20:35

Heart Institute Fails to Attract Consultant Doctors

27 Jul 2020, 20:34 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Updates
Dr. Omagino (center) while appearing before PAC

Dr. Omagino (center) while appearing before PAC

In short
The committee chair and Budadiri West MP, Nathan Nandala Mafabi tasked Dr. Omangino to explain why the institute failed to fully utilize a budget release of Shillings 18.6bn for the 2018/2019 Financial Year leaving an unspent balance of Shillings 472M.

 

Tagged with: Consultant doctors Dr. Omangino
Mentioned: Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Uganda Heart Institute

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.