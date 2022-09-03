In short
Dr. John Omagino, the UHI Executive Director said Rotary has over the years been sponsoring a hundred children each year to go for surgery but this support is only a drop in the ocean as up to eight thousand children need this intervention each year. The Institute handles a total of about a thousand babies where some are self-sponsored by their parents as this surgery costs five thousand dollars, unaffordable to many Ugandans.
Heart Institute Requests Rotary to Sponsor 100 More Children Surgeries Amid Backlog
Jennifer Jones, the Rotary International President recieves flowers from Staff of the Uganda Heart Institute.
