Heart Institute Requests Rotary to Sponsor 100 More Children Surgeries Amid Backlog

3 Sep 2022, 16:04 Comments 193 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Jennifer Jones, the Rotary International President recieves flowers from Staff of the Uganda Heart Institute.

Dr. John Omagino, the UHI Executive Director said Rotary has over the years been sponsoring a hundred children each year to go for surgery but this support is only a drop in the ocean as up to eight thousand children need this intervention each year. The Institute handles a total of about a thousand babies where some are self-sponsored by their parents as this surgery costs five thousand dollars, unaffordable to many Ugandans.

 

