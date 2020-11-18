In short
Each student was expected to line up in queue with his plate to get food. One of the students told URN on condition of anonymity that the Outgoing Guild Sports Minister, Jeremiah Ogwok jumped the line to the service Centre without a plate and demanded for food.
Heavy Deployment as Kabale Nursing School Students Fight Over Food, Sectarian Utterances Top story18 Nov 2020, 16:30 Comments 183 Views Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kabale school of comprehensive nursing
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.