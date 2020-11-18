Samuel Amanya
16:37

Heavy Deployment as Kabale Nursing School Students Fight Over Food, Sectarian Utterances Top story

18 Nov 2020, 16:30 Comments 183 Views Education Updates
Anti-riot polic offifers on a foot patrol at the Institution

In short
Each student was expected to line up in queue with his plate to get food. One of the students told URN on condition of anonymity that the Outgoing Guild Sports Minister, Jeremiah Ogwok jumped the line to the service Centre without a plate and demanded for food.

 

