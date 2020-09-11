Edward Eninu
19:06

Heavy Deployment at Bukedea Tally Centre

11 Sep 2020, 18:56 Comments 128 Views Bukedea, Uganda Election Polls Updates
Entrance to Bukedea Tally Center manned by soldiers.

Entrance to Bukedea Tally Center manned by soldiers.

In short
Hajji Ramathan Walugembe, the Resident District Commissioner of Bukedea says he doesn’t want a repeat of last week’s primaries when supporters of candidates overpowered the police deployed at the tally center.

 

Tagged with: 2020 NRM primaries Bukedea tally center rdc william wilberforce tukei security deployment at tally center
Mentioned: Bukedea district National Resistance Movement -  NRM

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.