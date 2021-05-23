Heavy Deployment in Entebbe as NRM Parliamentary Caucus Meets

In short
Security personnel, mainly from the Special Forces Command-SFC and regular police have lined up along the Kampala-Entebbe highway, from the areas of Katabi to the main entrance of State House, where the legislators are due to meet.
Entebbe, Uganda
Some drivers and personal security guards of MPs and CEC are playing cards on the main parking yard at State House,Entebbe
