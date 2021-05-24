Wambuzi Reacheal
Heavy Deployment in Jinja, Kamuli After Kadaga’s Defeat For Speakership

24 May 2021, 20:25 Comments 227 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Report
Field Force Unit police personnel seen patrolling the Jinja-Kamuli highway.

In short
By 6:00pm, uniformed and plain clothed security personnel were seen patrolling different streets where several youths had reportedly planned to launch their protests.

 

