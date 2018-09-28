Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Heavy Deployment in Masaka as DP Holds Reunion

28 Sep 2018, 11:31 Comments 201 Views Masaka, Uganda Security Analysis
DP is today scheduled to hold their reunion rally at the Masaka liberation square. The meeting is expected to be attended by several opposition politicians. Several heavily armed police and army personnel and anti-riot vehicles were seen patrolling around Masaka town.

 

