Heavy Deployment in Masaka as DP Holds Reunion

DP is today scheduled to hold their reunion rally at the Masaka liberation square. The meeting is expected to be attended by several opposition politicians. Several heavily armed police and army personnel and anti-riot vehicles were seen patrolling around Masaka town.
Heavy Deployment in Masaka as DP Holds Reunion28 Sep 2018
Mentioned: democratic party dp the uganda police force
