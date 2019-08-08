Okello Emmanuel
10:51

Heavy Deployment on Lake Albert Shores Top story

8 Aug 2019, 10:45 Comments 215 Views Security Misc Updates
Samuel Kisembo, the Hoima Resident District Commissioner while speaking to Ugandan Radio Network.

Samuel Kisembo, the Hoima Resident District Commissioner while speaking to Ugandan Radio Network.

In short
Samuel Kisembo, the Hoima Resident District Commissioner-RDC who is also care taking Kikuube told Uganda Radio Network on Thursday morning that they decided to step up deployment to counter any attacks by suspected Congolese militiamen following the arrest and detention of their colleagues.

 

Tagged with: Lake Albert waters deployment police updf fisherman
Mentioned: Lake Albert David Muhoozi Chief of Defense Eastern Democratic republic of Congo

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.