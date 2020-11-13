In short
According to Mbarara District Police Commander John Rutagira, the deployment is meant to deter Tumukunde from holding a procession entering or within the town.
Heavy Police, Army Deployment in Mbarara Ahead of Tumukunde's Campaigns13 Nov 2020, 13:00 Comments 130 Views Mbarara, Uganda 2021 Elections Presidential Race Updates
In short
Tagged with: Heavy deloymeny in Mbarara
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.