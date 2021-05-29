In short
Armed and plain-clothed police officers led by Moses Kakiryo, the Busia district police commander spent the better part of Friday chasing away hundreds of people who turned up at the sub-county headquarters to witness the handover.
Heavy Police Deployment At Buteba Sub-county Headquarters As Former Chairman Declines To Handover Office Top story29 May 2021, 08:01 Comments 102 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
