Heavy Rains Delay Construction of Roads Supported by USMID Program in Gulu City

29 Aug 2022, 18:47 Comments 59 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Business and finance Local government Updates
Ongoing road construction on one of the seven selected roads within Gulu City.

In short
China Railway 18th Bureau (Group) Co. Ltd commenced construction works on the roads valued at 42.9 Billion shillings on July 23 last year with the project meant to end by October 23 this year.

 

