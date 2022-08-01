Heavy Rains Destroy 30 Houses in Hoima

In short
The heavy downpour with strong wind on Sunday night at Rwentale landing site in Tonya parish destroyed a lot of property. The heavy downpour that started at around 10pm lasted for over three hours.
Heavy Rains Destroy 30 Houses in Hoima1 Aug 2022, 18:06 Comments 72 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Rwentale Christ the way church that was demolished by the heavy rainfall that ravaged Buseruka sub county.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
Tagged with: Heavy rains houses
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.