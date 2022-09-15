Okello Emmanuel
Heavy Rains Destroy 60 Houses in Kakumiro District

One of the houses destroyed by the heavy down pour in Wansisa village in Kakumiro.

The heavy rains blew off the rooftops of several houses in the area leaving several families out in the cold. It also destroyed several hectares of garden crops including beans, cassava, rice, banana plantations maize among others.

 

