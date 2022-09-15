Heavy Rains Destroy 60 Houses in Kakumiro District

In short
The heavy rains blew off the rooftops of several houses in the area leaving several families out in the cold. It also destroyed several hectares of garden crops including beans, cassava, rice, banana plantations maize among others.
Heavy Rains Destroy 60 Houses in Kakumiro District15 Sep 2022, 09:45 Comments 188 Views Kakumiro, Uganda Crime Updates
