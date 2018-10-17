In short
On Monday, residents demonstrated and planted bananas in the road and also blocked it with tree logs to show their discontent. They argue that the municipal council worsened the state of the road when they poured loam soil.
Heavy Rains Destroy Fort Portal Road
17 Oct 2018
In short
Tagged with: drainage
Mentioned: willy kintu muhanga west division fort portal kahungabunyonyi primary school fort portal mayor
