Heavy Rains Destroy Fort Portal Road

17 Oct 2018, 18:00 Comments 96 Views Kabarole, Uganda Local government Report
The spot which has been most affected. Christopher Tusiime

In short
On Monday, residents demonstrated and planted bananas in the road and also blocked it with tree logs to show their discontent. They argue that the municipal council worsened the state of the road when they poured loam soil.

 

