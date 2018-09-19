Davidson Ndyabahika
19:12

Heavy Rains Destroy Properties in Ntungamo

19 Sep 2018, 19:03 Comments 106 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Report
Inside the roofless maize mill in Kyempene trading centre in Ntungamo after heavy rains blew off the roof on Wednesday Moses Nuwamanya, Resident of Kyempene

Inside the roofless maize mill in Kyempene trading centre in Ntungamo after heavy rains blew off the roof on Wednesday Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The rains blew off the roofs of most of the buildings in the township including a maize mill and the roofs of Rugarama Church of Uganda in Rugarama Sub county in Rushenyi County, Ntungamo

 

Tagged with: kyempene trading centre
Mentioned: ntungamo district local government rugarama church of uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.