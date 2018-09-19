Heavy Rains Destroy Properties in Ntungamo

In short
The rains blew off the roofs of most of the buildings in the township including a maize mill and the roofs of Rugarama Church of Uganda in Rugarama Sub county in Rushenyi County, Ntungamo
Heavy Rains Destroy Properties in Ntungamo19 Sep 2018, 19:03 Comments 106 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Report
Inside the roofless maize mill in Kyempene trading centre in Ntungamo after heavy rains blew off the roof on Wednesday Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.