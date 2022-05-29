Heavy Rains Destroy Temporary Shelters for IDPs in Kasese

In short
Yerusania Mukara the camp vice chairperson says the affected households have now shifted to a temporary classroom structure that was put up by UNICEF early this year for the learning of nursery-going children.
Heavy Rains Destroy Temporary Shelters for IDPs in Kasese29 May 2022, 17:19 Comments 237 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Updates
This structure was put up by UNICEF as a class room for nursery children, it is currently accommodating persons whose temporary houses were destroyed by recent heavy rains
In short
Tagged with: Displaced People in Kasese Muhokya camp
Mentioned: Displaced People
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.