Basaija Idd
17:26

Heavy Rains Destroy Temporary Shelters for IDPs in Kasese

29 May 2022, 17:19 Comments 237 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Updates
This structure was put up by UNICEF as a class room for nursery children, it is currently accommodating persons whose temporary houses were destroyed by recent heavy rains

This structure was put up by UNICEF as a class room for nursery children, it is currently accommodating persons whose temporary houses were destroyed by recent heavy rains

In short
Yerusania Mukara the camp vice chairperson says the affected households have now shifted to a temporary classroom structure that was put up by UNICEF early this year for the learning of nursery-going children.

 

Tagged with: Displaced People in Kasese Muhokya camp
Mentioned: Displaced People

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.