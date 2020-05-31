Heavy Rains, Direct River Inflows Rising Water Levels in Lake Victoria - Experts

In short

The water levels rose from 12 metres in October 2019 to 12.8 metres in March 2020 and to 13.32 metres on 30th April 2020.



























However, by 8th May, 2020, the water level was at 13.42 metres, surpassing the 13.41 metres of 1964 which had been the highest ever recorded in 50 years.