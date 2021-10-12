Heavy Rains Leave Households Homeless in Agago District

In short
Mohammed Okwir, the Adilang Sub-County LCIII Chairperson says that the families are now in dire need of urgent help adding that there is a possibility of food shortage in the next months due to crop destruction.
Heavy Rains Leave Households Homeless in Agago District12 Oct 2021, 10:52 Comments 137 Views Agago, Uganda Northern Human rights Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Heavy rainfalls Lokole Subcounty adilang subcounty
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.