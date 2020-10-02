Heavy Rains Paralyze Transport in Acholi

In short
Several trucks transporting perishable goods to markets in Gulu, Amuru, West Nile and South Sudan are stuck in Lii, Alero and Kochgoma Sub-Counties in Nwoya District.
Heavy Rains Paralyze Transport in Acholi2 Oct 2020, 18:35 Comments 138 Views Northern Politics Business and finance Updates
Traders stuck along Koch Lii Sub County in Nwoya District with agricultural produced being transported to market
