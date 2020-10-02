Dominic Ochola
18:38

Heavy Rains Paralyze Transport in Acholi

2 Oct 2020, 18:35 Comments 138 Views Northern Politics Business and finance Updates
Traders stuck along Koch Lii Sub County in Nwoya District with agricultural produced being transported to market

Traders stuck along Koch Lii Sub County in Nwoya District with agricultural produced being transported to market

In short
Several trucks transporting perishable goods to markets in Gulu, Amuru, West Nile and South Sudan are stuck in Lii, Alero and Kochgoma Sub-Counties in Nwoya District.

 

Tagged with: Poor roads agricultural produce perishable goods transport system
Mentioned: Nwoya District Oyam District. Uganda National Roads Authority - UNRA,

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.