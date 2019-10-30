Heavy Rains Wash Away Bridges in Busia

In short
Fred Bwire, a resident of Sikuda village in Sikuda Sub County, says most of the works undertaken by various departments in the district are shoddy. He wants the Inspectorate of Government to investigate some of the works in the district.
Heavy Rains Wash Away Bridges in Busia30 Oct 2019, 07:53 Comments 166 Views Busia, Eastern Region, Uganda Business and finance Environment Misc Updates
In short
Mentioned: Geoffrey Wandera LCV Pajapian Ogoola IGG Odwori Meto
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.