In short
After Muwonge was announced winner, security personnel were deployed in Kayunga town council, Kangulumira, Busaana, and Kitimbwa town. The District Police Commander Felix Mugizi, says that they have received information that Nakwede’s supporters are planning to protest.
Heavy Security Deployment in Kayunga in Anticipation of Protests
17 Dec 2021, 15:58
Mentioned: security deployment
