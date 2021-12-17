Kimbowa Ivan
Heavy Security Deployment in Kayunga in Anticipation of Protests

Police stationed at Kayunga town council.

In short
After Muwonge was announced winner, security personnel were deployed in Kayunga town council, Kangulumira, Busaana, and Kitimbwa town. The District Police Commander Felix Mugizi, says that they have received information that Nakwede’s supporters are planning to protest.

 

