Hefty Fines Await Returning Citizens upon Violation of COVID-19 Conditions

In short

In England, those who breach Coronavirus quarantine are charged 1000 Pounds (4.6 million Shillings) or prosecution with an unlimited fine, while removal from the country is a last resort for foreigners, while persons are fined 100 Pounds or 464,000 Shillings for not filling in the contact locator form, which would indicate the details of how one can be traced. The UK Government pays surprise visits to the people to ensure that they are quarantining.