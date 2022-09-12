Godfrey Eyoku
11:27

Help Recover our Fertile Land From Animals, Hungry Karamoja Elders Plead

12 Sep 2022, 11:18 Comments 127 Views Karamoja, Uganda Tourism Agriculture Report
Karamoja Elders Association in a group photo during the cultural festival in Abim district

Karamoja Elders Association in a group photo during the cultural festival in Abim district

In short
Simon Nangiro, the chairperson Karamoja Elders association says they have realized that food production is important and they need back their land since wildlife revenues do not benefit the community.

 

Tagged with: Elders want back their land community land crop  cultivation karamoja elders land conservation
Mentioned: Karamoja Elders Association Uganda Wild Life Authority - UWA

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.