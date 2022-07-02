Hepatitis B Biggest Cause of Liver Cancer in Uganda

In short
Prof Ponsiano Ocama, a lead investigator of the study says that in many low-income countries like Uganda, hepatitis B and not alcohol are the biggest causes of liver cancer.
Hepatitis B Biggest Cause of Liver Cancer in Uganda2 Jul 2022, 12:26 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Hepatitis B Leading Cause of Liver Cancer in Uganda Hepatitis B Vaccination Liver Cancer in Uganda
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.