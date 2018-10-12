In short
According to the UPDF, recruits need to be physically fit, medically and mentally fit with no impairments. Persons living with HIV, those suffering from Hepatitis, asthma, heart disease and Kidney complications, are automatically eliminated through the medical fitness test, in order to avoid escalating the ailments.
Hepatitis B Shatters Dreams for Prospective LDU Recruits
Some of the selected recruits at Arua police grounds ready to take on to a running exercise
