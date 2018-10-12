Candia Stephen
19:28

Hepatitis B Shatters Dreams for Prospective LDU Recruits

12 Oct 2018, 19:00 Comments 258 Views Arua, Uganda Northern Security Report
Some of the selected recruits at Arua police grounds ready to take on to a running exercise Candia Stephen

Some of the selected recruits at Arua police grounds ready to take on to a running exercise

In short
According to the UPDF, recruits need to be physically fit, medically and mentally fit with no impairments. Persons living with HIV, those suffering from Hepatitis, asthma, heart disease and Kidney complications, are automatically eliminated through the medical fitness test, in order to avoid escalating the ailments.

 

Tagged with: hundreds turn up for ldu recruitment amid heavy down pour

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.