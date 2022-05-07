In short
Agnes Kabahiire, the Assistant District Health Officer in charge of Family Planning and Maternal Health, indicates that despite the availability of free screening and vaccination services at the different health facilities, the demand for the services remains law as per the preferred target.
Hepatitis B Vaccination, Screening Registers Low Uptake in Masaka
Mentioned: Hepatitis B Control Program Ministry Of Health
