Herbalist Arrested for Claiming to Cure COVID-19

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga

Speaking to Journalists at the Uganda Media Centre today, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said they couldn’t allow the suspect, identified as Okungu Lazarus, to confuse the people because COVID-19 has no cure at least, as of now.

 

