Herbalist Arrested for Claiming to Cure COVID-19

In short
Speaking to Journalists at the Uganda Media Centre today, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said they couldn’t allow the suspect, identified as Okungu Lazarus, to confuse the people because COVID-19 has no cure at least, as of now.
Herbalist Arrested for Claiming to Cure COVID-193 Apr 2020, 19:15 Comments 61 Views Security Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Response
Mentioned: Fred Enanga
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.