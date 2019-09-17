In short
Isaac Katoogo alias Ambassador wa Yesu, a resident of Kiteeso cell in Namakwekwe ward in Northern division in Mbale municipality claims that three masked men intercepted him between 9:00PM and 10:00pm around Nkoma, a Mbale town suburb.
Herbalist Cum Musician "Nailed" for Composing Museveni Song
