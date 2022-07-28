Edward Eninu
Herbert Edmund Ariko Wins Soroti East By-election

28 Jul 2022, 22:38 Comments 168 Views Soroti, Uganda Election Politics Updates
Herbert Edmund Ariko (centre) with NRM leaders after being declared winner.

In short
Ariko garnered 9,407 votes against Attan’s 8,771 votes. The Uganda Peoples’ Congress candidate, Pascal Amuriat got 115 votes.

 

