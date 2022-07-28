Herbert Edmund Ariko Wins Soroti East By-election

In short
Ariko garnered 9,407 votes against Attan’s 8,771 votes. The Uganda Peoples’ Congress candidate, Pascal Amuriat got 115 votes.
Herbert Edmund Ariko Wins Soroti East By-election28 Jul 2022, 22:38 Comments 168 Views Soroti, Uganda Election Politics Updates
