Herdsmen, Cattle Take Over Hoima District Headquarters

On a daily basis, several herdsmen flock to the district headquarters which seats on a 10-acre piece of land in Kasingo cell, Hoima West Division to graze animals. The area is now filled with cow dung and covered with a foul stench, yet the back side of the building is bushy.
Herdsmen, Cattle Take Over Hoima District Headquarters26 Jun 2022, 11:04 Comments 69 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
A herdsman attending to his cows at the Hoima district headquarters' compound.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
