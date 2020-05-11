Candia Stephen
High Cases of Zoonotic Diseases in Arua Worries Veterinarians Top story

11 May 2020, 07:59 Comments 333 Views Arua, Uganda Agriculture Health Misc Report
An animal suspected to be suffering from Anthrax.

The disease as identified by the Agriculture, Animal industry and Fisheries Ministries include Rabies, Anthrax, Trypanosomiasis, Brucellosis, Rift Valley Fever, plague and Black quarter, some of which also affect humans.

 

