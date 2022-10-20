High Cost of Animal Feeds Threatens OWC Program Beneficiaries in Sembabule

In short
Juliet Ndagire, the Lwebitakuli Sub County Female councilor for Manyama parish says that the increasing costs of feeds and other supplements are rendering both the poultry and piggery projects unviable hence forcing many people out of business.
High Cost of Animal Feeds Threatens OWC Program Beneficiaries in Sembabule20 Oct 2022, 10:08 Comments 72 Views Sembabule, Uganda Agriculture Interview
Some of the beneficiaries of Operation Weal Creation in Sembabule undergoing training on substituted feeding to beat Cost of Manufactured feeds
In short
Tagged with: High costs of animal feeds OWC projects in Sembabule Operation Wealth Creation in Sembabule
Mentioned: Operation Wealth Creation
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.