The National Water and Sewerage Cooperation –NWSC spends on average 900 million shillings per month on chemicals to treat water making it approximately Shillings10.8billion annually expenses on water treatment chemicals.
High Costs of Water Blamed on Pollution6 Jun 2019
Plastic waste and garbage in a water drainage channel leading to Gabba Water treatment centre on the shores of lake Victoria
