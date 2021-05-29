Kukunda Judith
High Court Allows Nicholas Opiyo to Travel to USA

Anti Corruption Court, Mabua Road, Kampala, Uganda
Lawyer David Mpanga together with his client Nicholas Opiyo at the Anti-corruption court.

In his application, Mpanga asked the court to release Opiyo’s passport to enable him to apply for the US Visa to travel for two important meetings. Mpanga argued that the two meetings are very important to Opiyo because he is a member of the World Movement for Democracy based in Washington DC and Drapper Hills Summer Fellowship Programme at Stanford University in Paloalto California.

 

