High Court Criminal Session Kicks Off In Masaka

In short
Justice Nabisinde said the session will focus on inmates who have been on remand since 2014. The suspects face crimes including murder, aggravated defilement, robbery and simple defilement among others. She said a few cases of 2018 and 2019 that don’t require long trial because of plea bargaining will also be considered in the session.
High Court Criminal Session Kicks Off In Masaka22 Jul 2019, 20:39 Comments 137 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: case backlog and dormant files court handle murder cases court to handle cases dating back to 2014 masaka high court crimminal session
Mentioned: masaka high court
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.