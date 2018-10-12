In short
The Application for a temporary injunction was filed by Joash Kule Kyanakyanyonyi and James Kibaya Kiholhoka who wanted the council to be stopped from discussing the motion to split Kasese District into four. Fort Portal High Court Wilson Masalu Musene ruled that the law does not give a provision for strangers to stop council from executing its legal mandate.
High Court Dismisses Application Against Kasese District Council
Mentioned: fort portal high court justice wilson masalu musene kasese district council mrk advocates wameli and company advocates
