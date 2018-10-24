Kukunda Judith
High Court Dismisses Mabirizi's Case Against Kabaka

24 Oct 2018, 20:41 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
On Wednesday afternoon, Justice Henry Peter Adonyo dismissed the entire case that hadnt fully been heard, saying that it had no merit since the same had been declared wrongly filed by the Court of Appeal.

 

