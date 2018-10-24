In short
On Wednesday afternoon, Justice Henry Peter Adonyo dismissed the entire case that hadnt fully been heard, saying that it had no merit since the same had been declared wrongly filed by the Court of Appeal.
High Court Dismisses Mabirizi's Case Against Kabaka
