High Court Dismisses Case Aganist Makerere University

In short

On March 21st 2017, the Adhoc Committee of the Senate Admissions Committee of Makerere sat and subsequently recommended cancellation admissions of six students namely Halid Ssentamu, Wenceslaus Twinomujuni, Kizito Senkabirwa, Charles Atagwireho, Hilary Nuwamanya and Henry Kiyimba on grounds of using forged documents to get admitted.