High Court Dismisses Election Petition Against Bukanga County MP

In short
Dr Mpeirirwe was seeking a declaration that the election was conducted in non compliance with the electoral laws and principles and a declaration that the first respondent was not validly elected and an order that the second Respondent conducts fresh elections for Bukanga County.
High Court Dismisses Election Petition Against Bukanga County MP9 Oct 2021, 13:21 Comments 121 Views Isingiro, Uganda Election Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 Election Petitions
Mentioned: Isingiro Electoral District
