Kukunda Judith
16:11

High Court Dismisses Journalists Case Against Court Registrar

23 Aug 2019, 16:04 Comments 161 Views Court Breaking news
Journalists Arnold Mukose, Hannington Kisakye of Smart 24 TV and Eric Yiga of Salt TV

In short
In the judgment delivered on Friday by the Registrar Sarah Langa, Bashaija dismissed the case on grounds that there was no sufficient evidence. The judge’s decision was based on one of the police officers told court that the journalists did not show him any damaged camera or injury caused by Wanida.

 

