High Court Judge Pulls Out of Suzan Magara Murder Case Top story

5 Dec 2018, 20:19 Comments 129 Views Court Crime Analysis
In short
The late Susan Magara was kidnapped on February 7, along Kabaka Anjagala road in Mengo on her way to her apartment in Lungujja and held captive for three weeks. Later her body was found in Kitiko village between Kajjansi and Kigo along the Entebbe Express highway.

 

