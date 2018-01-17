Alex Otto
High Court Reinstates Expelled UCU Students Top story

17 Jan 2018, 18:03 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Education Breaking news
Simon Semuwemba, the president of the Uganda Christian University Law Society and Yasin Ssentumbwe, a second year law student were expelled in 2016 for allegedly violating the university policy, which requires students intending to demonstrate to notify the administration.

 

